Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

