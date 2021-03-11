Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

