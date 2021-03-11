Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
SVC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.45.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
