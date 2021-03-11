Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

SVC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

