Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

