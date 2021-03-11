Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy makes up 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,710. The firm has a market cap of $762.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

