Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.