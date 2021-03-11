Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Position Increased by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.66% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.14. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

