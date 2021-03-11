H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $38.72 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

