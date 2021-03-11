LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $129.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $133.35.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

