WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

WHF stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $317.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

