Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

