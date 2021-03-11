Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 46,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

