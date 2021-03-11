Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for about 1.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.38% of Malibu Boats worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

