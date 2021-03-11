FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

