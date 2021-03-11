Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

CM opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.