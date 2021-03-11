FY2021 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Increased by Analyst

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for GMS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.