FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Issued By Barrington Research

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Points International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

TSE:PTS opened at C$19.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$264.01 million and a PE ratio of -136.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Points International has a one year low of C$9.30 and a one year high of C$20.60.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

