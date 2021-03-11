Investors Purchase Large Volume of AnaptysBio Call Options (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,643% compared to the average daily volume of 128 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

