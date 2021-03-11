Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

BMO opened at C$108.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.02. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$109.58. The stock has a market cap of C$70.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

