Benefitfocus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $441.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

