Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $12.14 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

