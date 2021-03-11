Columbia Asset Management Has $781,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

