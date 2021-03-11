Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. 141,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

