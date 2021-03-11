Columbia Asset Management Purchases 110 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 285,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

