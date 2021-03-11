Columbia Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 45,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.