Columbia Asset Management Purchases 1,527 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 136,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,528. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

