Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 8,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

