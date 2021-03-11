Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,908. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

