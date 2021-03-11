Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 56,486 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furniture accounts for about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 1,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.