Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Capital & Regional has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

