Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching €33.98 ($39.98). 463,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.70. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

