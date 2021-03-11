Globeflex Capital L P Sells 265 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 437,636 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $14,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

APAM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.