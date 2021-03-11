Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 286 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

LZB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

