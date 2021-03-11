1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 21,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,266. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.