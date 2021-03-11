Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Holdings Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.29% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 2,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a P/E ratio of 131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

