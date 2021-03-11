Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,023. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

