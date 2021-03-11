Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.80. 35,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,838. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $157.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

