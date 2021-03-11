BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the February 11th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

