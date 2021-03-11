Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,048. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

