Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 994,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 247,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

