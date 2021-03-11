Willis Investment Counsel Has $5.14 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.44. 52,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,253. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.72. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

