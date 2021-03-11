JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,042,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $514,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

