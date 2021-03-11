Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,556,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,550,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.