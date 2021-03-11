Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

