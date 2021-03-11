ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

