CIBC Upgrades Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to Outperformer

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

