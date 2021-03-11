Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INSE opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

