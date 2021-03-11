Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conformis in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Conformis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

CFMS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.