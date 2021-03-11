Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to “Buy”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARKAY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $114.95 on Monday. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.