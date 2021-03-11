Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

