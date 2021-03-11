Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.